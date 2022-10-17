Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 211,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.60. 164,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

