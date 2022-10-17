Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 333.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 5,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.