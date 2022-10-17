Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,388 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

SUSC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.48. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $27.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

