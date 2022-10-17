Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 186,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,118 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

