Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.90. 27,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,362. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.