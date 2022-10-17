Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.