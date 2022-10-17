Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.8 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock remained flat at $5.51 during trading hours on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.25.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.