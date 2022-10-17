Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 3900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.