Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 53.6% This Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $49.42 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00035191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.