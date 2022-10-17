ICON (ICX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $206.44 million and $3.35 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

