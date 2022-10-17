Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Immunocore Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of IMCR traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Immunocore by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
