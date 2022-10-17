Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Immunocore Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IMCR traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,434. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Immunocore by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Immunocore

A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

