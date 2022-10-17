Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $38,659.36 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,729.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $160,380.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $68,321.61.

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $546,283.44.

Impinj Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $75.86 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 133,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 87,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Impinj by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Impinj by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.