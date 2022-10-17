Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $93.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ PI opened at $75.86 on Monday. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $28,998.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,221.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $28,998.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,221.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $1,428,051.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,201. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 430.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

