IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 8321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
IMV Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
