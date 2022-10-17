IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 8321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

