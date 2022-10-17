Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.36. 1,411,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,601. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

