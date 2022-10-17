Independent Family Office LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,572. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

