IndiGG (INDI) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $75,042.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

