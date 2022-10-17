Injective Protocol Price Up 16.8% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $154.41 million and $57.20 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

