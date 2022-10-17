Injective Protocol Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $154.52 million and $57.25 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.82 or 0.27730435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

