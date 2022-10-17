InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price target for the company.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock remained flat at $2.18 during trading on Monday. 30,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil ( OTCMKTS:IPOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 58.06% and a return on equity of 59.93%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

