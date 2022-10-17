Insider Buying: Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8) Insider Purchases A$87,500.00 in Stock

Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX:WC8 – Get Rating) insider Aidan Platel acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($61,188.81).
Wildcat Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 34.73, a current ratio of 34.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Wildcat Resources
