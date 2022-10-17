Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,434,350.02 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $2,434,350.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,485,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,834,130.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

