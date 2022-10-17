Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $4,726,850.00 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,255.17 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,125.33.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

