Insider Selling: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Senior Officer Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,000.

Samir Devendra Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Samir Devendra Patel sold 15,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$3,225.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Samir Devendra Patel sold 6,500 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$1,430.00.

FF remained flat at C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 383,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

First Mining Gold ( TSE:FF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About First Mining Gold

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

