Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Sells 17,494 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $195,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,585,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,267,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NuScale Power stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. 426,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,802. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMR. Guggenheim began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $590,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $859,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

