Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells 27,343 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $954,270.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $800,254.71.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $4,109,673.12.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 691,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,084. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 261,365 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PRVA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

