Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.3 %

RARE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,012. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $89.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.