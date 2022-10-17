Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.3 %
RARE traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 722,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,012. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $89.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.