Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,548,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.11 and a 200 day moving average of $303.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

