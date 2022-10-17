Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 20,381 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,280 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after buying an additional 826,043 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 354.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 594,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 32,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.