iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,874. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

