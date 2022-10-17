iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Increased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 9.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98,720 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $81.42. 23,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,889. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

