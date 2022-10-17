iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LDEM traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $40.94. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,336. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

