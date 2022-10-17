iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $49.55. 45,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,198. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

