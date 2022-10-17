iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,971 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

