iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Trimmed by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $28,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.06. 130,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.