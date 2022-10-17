iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.