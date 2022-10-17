iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of IVV traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
