iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.36. The stock had a trading volume of 218,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

