iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

