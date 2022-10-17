iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.