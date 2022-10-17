iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Raised by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 612,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 117,288 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.45. 9,903,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80.

