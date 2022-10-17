J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 1,364.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 0.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.8% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. 1,605,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,128,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

