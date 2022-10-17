Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,403 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3,300.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $333.10. 73,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,548. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,853 shares of company stock worth $115,908,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

