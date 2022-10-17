Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $11.39 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,000. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tractor Supply as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.95. 31,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,584. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.14. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

