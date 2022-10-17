Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 4.2 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,725,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

