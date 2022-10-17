James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,874. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.18 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

