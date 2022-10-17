James Investment Research Inc. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.2 %
NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.23. 1,339,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,204,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
