Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,306. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.38. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.