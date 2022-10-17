Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during midday trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4,420.00 and a 12-month high of $4,900.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,420.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,740.00.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
