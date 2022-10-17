Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment stock remained flat at $4,420.25 during midday trading on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $4,420.00 and a 12-month high of $4,900.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,420.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,740.00.

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

