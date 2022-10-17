JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.92

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 181,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 169,332 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 671,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 158,532 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

